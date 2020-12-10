Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Bradley Barnes, 39, 360 Rosewood Ave., Defiance, failure to reinstate, hit-skip, turn signal; Dillon Bidlack, 24, Napoleon, city tax violation; Leslie Bloniarz, 56, Napoleon, city tax violation; Michael Buchhop, 25, Napoleon, city tax violation; James Cox, 45, Napoleon, city tax violation.
