Napoleon Municipal Court
Joseph Brown, 51, Detroit, Mich., was arraigned on four charges: theft, pre-trial held, found guilty, Brown ordered to pay $4.80 restitution to Wild Bill Tobacco by June 30, plus $250 fine and court costs, 180 days jail (163 suspended with conditions: no theft violations for two years, credit for 17 days); OVI, pre-trial held, found guilty, ordered to pay $750 fine plus court costs, 180 days jail (160 suspended, credit for 17 served with conditions: no violations of OVI for two years, defendant shall report to CCNO on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. to serve three days, operator’s license suspended from June 15, 2021-June 15, 2022.; two final charges dismissed: penalty failure to appear and open container.
Greg Stine, 59, Grant Township, Mich., arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct — dismissed.
Daniel Chapman, 75, Adrian, Mich., arraigned on a charge of improper backing — guilty. Case was waived by defendant; fine $92.50.
Eric J. Coressel II, 35, Liberty Center, failure to control, case was waived by defendant — guilty; fine $92.50.
Austin J. Sears II, 50, arraigned on a charge of criminal trespassing — guilty; fine $100 plus court costs; sentenced 30 days jail (suspended with conditions: no violations of criminal trespassing for two years, no contact with alleged victim for two years, shall not enter the property of Four County Career Center for two years).
Taylor M. Swartzlander, 29, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of assault, an M1 — guilty; $250 fine plus court costs, due Jan. 31, 2022; sentenced 90 days jail (suspended with condition: no violations of assault for two years).
Chandler Stalnaker, 20, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor 4 — guilty; fine $250 plus court costs; sentenced to 30 days jail (26 suspended, 4 days credit time served, with condition: no violations of assault or disorderly conduct for two years).
Charles L. Schenkel, 44, Fremont, Ind., arraigned on two charges: crossing over a marked lane — dismissed; OVI low test — guilty, fine $500 plus court costs. Defendant sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended with condition: no violations of OVI for two years, defendant must complete assessment).
Anthony C. Munley IV, 44, Holgate, arraigned on a charge of improperly handling a hand gun in a motor vehicle — waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to grand jury; defendant shall check in with Common Pleas probation weekly by phone.
Leondre L. Jackson, 44, 1101 Karnes Ave., Defiance, arraigned on two charges: 67/55 speed — guilty, $42.50 fine plus court costs; drug abuse — guilty, $92.50 fine plus court costs.
Mario Hernandez Jr., 62, arraigned on four charges: OVI refused, two charges of failure to control — all dismissed; OVI first in 10 — guilty, $500 fine plus court costs, sentenced to 90 days jail (80 suspended on condition of no violations of OVI for two years, shall not operate a vehicle after taking a muscle relaxant, operator’s license suspended for one year effective May 11, 2021.
