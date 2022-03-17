Napoleon Municipal Court
Preliminary hearing waived:
Jessica Ripke, 26, Mark Center, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and it was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court with companion charges: possession of drugs, a second-degree misdemeanor, and drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Ripke must submit to random drug screens once weekly and check in weekly with adult probation.
Brooke Werder, 27, Wauseon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and it was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court with companion charges: possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Sentenced:
Kevin Jenkins, 42, Indianapolis, pleaded no-contest to driving under suspension, fined $100 (suspended in lieu of jail time served); pleaded no-contest on a speeding violation, fined $50. Shall be bussed to Toledo upon release from CCNO.
Tammy Murray, 58, Holgate, confinement of animals, fined $150; animals running loose, fined $150 and court costs $371, shall have no animals on premises for two years and placed on two years of non-reporting probation; dismissed were: penalty failure to appear, three charges of dog confinement, one charge of failure to confine, and one charge of animals running loose.
Ashli Hanson, 34, Napoleon, two charges of confinement of dog, fined $100 for each offense.
Nathan Harris, 45, Holgate, pleaded no contest on a charge of assault and fined $250, 90-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for two years, non-reporting probation, and no contact with the victim.
Samantha Davila, 21, Deshler, guilty on a charge of assault, fined $100, 30-day sentence/one day credit/29 days suspended if no similar offense in one year.
Alicia Carson, 40, Antwerp, pleaded no-contest to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, fined $150, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations in one year.
Shane Starr, 35, no known address, criminal damaging, court costs only - $134.00, 90 days jail/60 days suspended if no similar violations for two years, must pay restitution within two years to Eddie J's. Report to CCNO on March 18 at noon.
Patricia Walker, 32, Wauseon, assault, $250, 30-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for one year.
