Napoleon Municipal Court

James Ford, 39, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court.

Stephen Smith, 41, no permanent address, appeared by video on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 14.

Mark Parsley Jr., 38, Liberty Center, appeared by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $1,500. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 14.

Jessica Ripke, 25, Napoleon, had cases of felonious assault and domestic violence dismissed as they were presented to the grand jury.

Sentenced: Nathan Eskstrand, 35, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 1 day jail;  Breanna Williams, 23, Bryan, OVI, $500 fine, 4 days jail, one-year license suspension; Melvin Brock, 57, Napoleon, disobeying traffic, $50 fine; Erin Ziegler, 40, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine.

Courtney Ankney, 22, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $25 fine, 10 days jail suspended; speed, $25 fine.

Austina Lynch, 19, Benton Ridge, underage person, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Dismissed: Joseph Beville, 24, Wauseon, tax violation; Rachael Burditt, 53, Napoleon, tax violation; Jack Cole, 42, Wauseon, tax violation; Tianna Church, 27, Napoleon, tax violation; Audra Fitzwater, 31, Toledo, tax violation; Mark Dziengelewski, 32, Napoleon, tax violation; David Brown, 32, Melrose, tax violation.

