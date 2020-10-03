Napoleon Municipal Court
Joanna Ferrell, 37, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as set.
Dillon Burdue, 25, Grand Rapids, appeared by video on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Jason Shank, 40, McClure, appeared by video on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and making a false alarm, first-degree misdemeanor. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.