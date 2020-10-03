Napoleon Municipal Court

Joanna Ferrell, 37, Napoleon, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as set.

Dillon Burdue, 25, Grand Rapids, appeared by video on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Jason Shank, 40, McClure, appeared by video on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and making a false alarm, first-degree misdemeanor. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

