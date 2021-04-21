Napoleon Municipal Court
Monday, William Couts, 40, Malinta, appeared by video on two third-degree felony charges: tampering with evidence, and possession of drugs. An appearance bond of $25,000 was set with an additional condition to receive a drug and alcohol assessment and comply with any recommendations for treatment. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Mary Alvarez, 51, Napoleon, appeared by video on a third-degree felony charge of intimidation of a witness. An appearance bond was set at $25,000 and Alvarez was ordered not to have any contact with Aaron Parker. Preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 2:15 p.m.
Brianna Garcia, 24, Napoleon, found guilty of two charges of not filing taxes. Garcia was ordered to pay fines of $300 and court costs by July 31. Sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended), must file 2017 and 2018 taxes plus interests and penalties.
Ashley Fellows, 33, Napoleon, found guilty of not filing 2018 taxes. Fellows was ordered to pay $150 fines plus and court costs, and given a suspended 30 days in jail on condition that she have no tax violations for two years and that she file and pay outstanding taxes with penalties and interest.
William Meade, 28, Liberty Center, found guilty of not filing 2018 taxes. Ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs, given 30 days jail (suspended with conditions: must file and pay 2018 taxes plus interest and penalties).
Leah Short, 40, Napoleon, found guilty of not filing 2018 taxes. Ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs, given 30 days jail (suspended with conditions: must file and pay 2018 taxes plus interest and penalties).
Ryan Ludwig, 50, Fostoria, a charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed; failure to control, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; not wearing a safety belt, dismissed; OVI - found guilty and ordered to pay $750 fines plus court costs, given 180 days jail (170 suspended with conditions: no OVI or driving under suspension for two years, must continue counseling).
Carolyn Gorman, 59, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct - reduced from a charge of domestic violence. Given 30 days jail (suspended with conditions).
Trae Miller, 19, Napoleon, no operator's license - guilty, ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs due by June 8; following close - guilty, ordered to pay $25 fine by June 8; no safety belt - guilty, ordered to pay $30 fine by June 8.
