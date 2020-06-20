Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Mary Burdue, 78, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Jonathan Sommers, 25, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, dismissed; child endangering, $250 fine, 20 days jail.

Joshua Cowell, 40, Toledo, OVI-2, $750 fine, 20 days jail, one-year license suspension; reckless operation, dismissed.

Chelsea Marckel, 18, 12688 Wolf Road, Defiance, assault, $150 fine, 1 day jail; resisting arrest, dismissed.

Dismissed: Brittany Neumeier, 38, Napoleon, theft.

Load comments