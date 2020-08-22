Napoleon Municipal Court
Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Jennifer Strayer, 42, Liberty Center, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of domestic violence, tampering evidence and resisting arrest and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
David Lantz, 50, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of improperly handling a firearm and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Jered Evearitt, 30, McClure, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Timothy Vogt, 43, Napoleon, city income tax, $150 fine; Richard Cordes, 62, Napoleon, failure to appear, $250 fine; Natashia Landwehr, 28, Holgate, improper passing, $50 fine; Bryan Wagner, 34, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $50 fine; Caitlin Rippee, 30, Napoleon, littering, $150 fine; Evan Mahlman, 60, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Josiah Hunt, 25, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; Damian West, 26, Wauseon, FRA suspension, $250 fine; Joseph Cardoza, 39, Paulding, menacing, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Kelsey Gowing, 22, Toledo, child endangering, $150 fine; Alan Kuhlman, 60, McClure, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 1 day jail.
Jenna Hillis, 25, Haskins, hit skip, $250, six-month license suspension; failure to control, $100 fine.
Richard Valdez, 29, Holgate, crossing over marked lanes, dismissed; turn signal, $100 fine.
Angela Sharlow, 30, Toledo, crossing over marked lanes, $50 fine; distracted driving, completed distracting driving course, no fine.
Nathan McCullough, 30, Delta, driving under suspension, $500 fine; speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Daniel Witte Jr., 60, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; nuisance violation, $100 fine.
Amelia Zimmerman, 33, Liberty Center, theft, $250 fine; theft, dismissed.
Alicia Meter, 40, Liberty Center, resisting arrest, $250 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
James Mansfield, 19, 1542 Terrawenda Drive, Defiance, OVI, $600 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; operating a vehicle/underage consumption, no fine; speed, $25 fine.
David Kinney, 23, Stryker, unauthorized use, dismissed; hit skip, $250 fine, 30 days jail, six-month license suspension; failure to appear, $250 fine, 10 days jail to run concurrently.
Ciara Parks, 22, Perrysbrug, city income tax, dismissed; obstructing official business, $250 fine; theft, dismissed.
Ricardo Valdez, 29, Holgate, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of drugs, dismissed.
Dismissed: Rebecca Krueger, 27, Napoleon, city income tax; Lino Mendoza, 29, Napoleon, lanes of travel; Alberto Coronado, 62, Napoleon, city income tax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.