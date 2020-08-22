Napoleon Municipal Court

Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Jennifer Strayer, 42, Liberty Center, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of domestic violence, tampering evidence and resisting arrest and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

David Lantz, 50, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of improperly handling a firearm and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Jered Evearitt, 30, McClure, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Timothy Vogt, 43, Napoleon, city income tax, $150 fine; Richard Cordes, 62, Napoleon, failure to appear, $250 fine; Natashia Landwehr, 28, Holgate, improper passing, $50 fine; Bryan Wagner, 34, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $50 fine; Caitlin Rippee, 30, Napoleon, littering, $150 fine; Evan Mahlman, 60, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Josiah Hunt, 25, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; Damian West, 26, Wauseon, FRA suspension, $250 fine; Joseph Cardoza, 39, Paulding, menacing, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Kelsey Gowing, 22, Toledo, child endangering, $150 fine; Alan Kuhlman, 60, McClure, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 1 day jail.

Jenna Hillis, 25, Haskins, hit skip, $250, six-month license suspension; failure to control, $100 fine.

Richard Valdez, 29, Holgate, crossing over marked lanes, dismissed; turn signal, $100 fine.

Angela Sharlow, 30, Toledo, crossing over marked lanes, $50 fine; distracted driving, completed distracting driving course, no fine.

Nathan McCullough, 30, Delta, driving under suspension, $500 fine; speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Daniel Witte Jr., 60, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; nuisance violation, $100 fine.

Amelia Zimmerman, 33, Liberty Center, theft, $250 fine; theft, dismissed.

Alicia Meter, 40, Liberty Center, resisting arrest, $250 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

James Mansfield, 19, 1542 Terrawenda Drive, Defiance, OVI, $600 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; operating a vehicle/underage consumption, no fine; speed, $25 fine.

David Kinney, 23, Stryker, unauthorized use, dismissed; hit skip, $250 fine, 30 days jail, six-month license suspension; failure to appear, $250 fine, 10 days jail to run concurrently.

Ciara Parks, 22, Perrysbrug, city income tax, dismissed; obstructing official business, $250 fine; theft, dismissed.

Ricardo Valdez, 29, Holgate, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of drugs, dismissed.

Dismissed: Rebecca Krueger, 27, Napoleon, city income tax; Lino Mendoza, 29, Napoleon, lanes of travel; Alberto Coronado, 62, Napoleon, city income tax.

Load comments