Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Yingde Han, 45, Garland, Texas, crossing over marked lanes, $62 fine; Michael Sammons, 33, Bryan, unsafe vehicle, $70 fine; Danielle Lewis, 31, Archbold, FRA suspension, $150 fine; Jamie Taylor, 37, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $750 fine; Morgan Lamming, 28, Napoleon, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine; Ismael Lujan, 18, Napoleon, failure to control, $92 fine; Derek Heckler, 19, Napoleon, resisting arrest, 90 days jail suspended; Melynda Orta, 18, Napoleon, assured clear distance, $100 fine; Chandler Nester, 24, Bryan, registration violation, $70 fine.
Jason Brown, 41, McClure, obstructing official business, $158 fine; reckless operation, $150 fine; failure to yield, failure to comply, reckless operation, dismissed.
Jason Tressler, 27, Swanton, obstructing official business, $100 fine; providing false information, no safety belt, dismissed.
Dismissed: Elizabeth Robinson, 24, Wauseon, assault; William Mielke, 49, Rockville, Ind., vehicles traveling in opposite directions.
