Napoleon Municipal Court

Edward Altaffer, 52, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, and the case was bound over to the Henry County common pleas for further proceedings. Bond was set at $25,000 with no 10% allowance and conditions if bond is posted.
Brandon Curtzwiler, 40, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and the case was bound over to the Henry County common pleas. No contact with the alleged victim is permitted.
Billy Evans, 38, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of violating a protection order, a firth-degree felony. The case was bound over to Henry County common pleas with a $10,000 bond, no 10% allowance, no contact with alleged victim.
Rachel Gonzalez, 34, Holgate, waived preliminary hearings on four charges: harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; two charges of assault, one a first-degree misdemeanor and the other a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. The four cases were bound over together to the Henry County common pleas for further proceedings with bond set as previously ordered.
Sentenced---
Karolyn Harmon, 61, Napoleon, unauthorized use of property, $250 fine and 30-day suspended sentence.
Katie Heilman, 26, Swanton, driving under suspension, $250 fine; dismissed — driving under 12 point suspension; speed violation.
