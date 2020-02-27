Napoleon Municipal Court

Jermaine Livingston, 19, Oakwood, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. He is required to submit to random drug screenings and report to Recovery Services within 48 hours of release.

Nathan Kuhlman, 30, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $100,000. He is required to submit to random drug screenings, receive a mental health and drug/alcohol assessment and have no contact with his two minor children.

