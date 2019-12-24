Napoleon Municipal Court 

Sentenced: Seth Green, 33, Celina, failure to appear, $250 fine; Garrett Simon, 39, Deshler, unauthorized use, $250 fine; Marcella Wright, 32, no permanent address, falsification, $250 fine, 10 days jail with credit for three days served; Sharon Hancock, 64, Napoleon, stopping for a school bus, $150 fine.

Terry Jacob, 22, Delta, OVI, $500 fine, three-day program, one-year license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, crossing over marked lanes, dismissed. 

Zane Lanzer, 22, Liberty Center, theft, $250 fine, $255 restitution; obstructing justice, dismissed. 

