Napoleon Municipal Court 

Sentenced: Jacquelyn Carpenter, 35, Liberty Center, passing bad checks, $150 fine; Daniel Brisco, 27, Lima, assault, $150 fine, credit for three days jail served; 

Nicholas Fall, 27, 700 Stratton Ave., speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed. 

Brett Ardelean, 28, 902 Jefferson Ave, possessing drug-abuse instruments, 30 days jail with credit for one day served; obstructing, 30 days jail (concurrent). 

Seth Oberhaus, 28, Liberty Center, failure to appear, two years probation, $250 fine; abusing harmful intoxicants, dismissed. 

Storm Roberts, 27, Deshler, speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

