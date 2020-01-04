Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Jacquelyn Carpenter, 35, Liberty Center, passing bad checks, $150 fine; Daniel Brisco, 27, Lima, assault, $150 fine, credit for three days jail served;
Nicholas Fall, 27, 700 Stratton Ave., speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Brett Ardelean, 28, 902 Jefferson Ave, possessing drug-abuse instruments, 30 days jail with credit for one day served; obstructing, 30 days jail (concurrent).
Seth Oberhaus, 28, Liberty Center, failure to appear, two years probation, $250 fine; abusing harmful intoxicants, dismissed.
Storm Roberts, 27, Deshler, speed, $150 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.