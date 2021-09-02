Napoleon Municipal Court
Maiah Burns, 18, Napoleon, arraigned and found guilty on two charges: unsafe vehicle, fined $62.50 plus 97.50 court costs; and crossing over marked lane, fined $70.
Cortney Hackney, 29, 21425 Kammeyer Road, Defiance, arraigned by video from CCNO, found guilty on a no-contest plea to penalty failure to appear. Fined $150 plus $100 court costs. Sentenced to 90 days jail (80 days suspended and credit for 3 days served with condition: no violations of failure to appear in two years).
Torice A. Jackson Jr., 23, Toledo, arraigned on two charges: FRA Non compliant, fined $250 plus $125 court costs, sentenced to 10 days jail (suspended if no violations of DUS or fictitious plates in two years). On the second charge of fictitious plates, guilty, no fines.
Dylan Hall, 25, Wauseon, arraigned on a charge of criminal trespassing, found guilty. Fined $50 and $96 court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail (10 suspended on condition of no criminal trespassing violations in two years, shall not be within 1000 feet of 1012 W. Riverview, Napoleon, for two years). Remained in custody of bailiff for transport to CCNO.
Spencer Tuckerman, 32, McClure, waived a preliminary hearing on domestic violence. The case was bound over to a grand jury.
Dominick Gomez, 22, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of FRA - non compliance, found guilty. Fined $250 and $90 court costs.
Christopher Borstelman, 35, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, arraigned on two charges: unpaid fines - dismissed; OVI-1 refused, guilty. Fined $500 and $97.50 court costs, sentenced to 60 days jail (57 suspended if no OVI in two years, license suspended one year effective Aug. 27, 2021, must show proof of insurance.)
Jeff Ruehl, 34, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of driving under suspension and found guilty. Fined $500 and $97 court costs, due by Dec. 31 or forfeit operator's license and send to collections.
