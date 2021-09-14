Napoleon Municipal Court
Bonds forfeited: Richard Buehrer, 35, Swanton, speed 74/55, fine $42.50 and $107.50 court costs; Thomas Bollenbach, 56, Troy, Mich., speed 78/55, fine $42.50 and costs $107.50; Spencer Gerschutz, 19, Holgate, speed 72/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Michael Retcher, 30, Napoleon, speed 76/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Phillip Thomas, 45, White Lake, Mich., speed 84/70, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Marty Noonan, 61, speed 71/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Jose Hernandez, 37, Napoleon, seat belt violation, fine $22.50 and costs $78.50; Benjamin Gardner, 46, Cincinnati, speed 73/55, fine $42.50 and costs $97.50; Chase Sherman, 18, Napoleon, failure to yield at a stop sign, fine $70 and costs $90; Jacob Hernandez, 23, Wauseon, seat belt-driver, $30 fine and $71 costs; Deborah Salaz, 54, Napoleon, dog confinement, fine $70 and costs $90; Amanda Cody, 30, Napoleon, speed 71/55, $42.50 fine and $97.50 costs; Samuel Goldauskas, speed 68/55, $42.50 fine and $97.50 costs; Marlene Klein, 24, Carmel, Ind., speed 84/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Chad Kleman, 46, Waterville, speed 83/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Miguel Acevedo, 52, Yonkers, N.Y., speed 85/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Paul S. Beckwith, speed 81/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Layth Maolood, 50, Ottawa Lake, Mich., speed 86/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Lee Smith, 35, Parma, speed 81/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Philip L. Springer, 69, Perrysburg, seat belt violation, $22.50 fine and $78.50 costs; Chad Bannister, 52, Wauseon, seat belt violation, $30 fine and $71 costs; David R. Wiseman, 29, Swanton, seat belt violation, $30 fine and $71 costs; Lauren Bahonsua, 24, Perrysburg, speed 80/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Isaac Muniz, 18, Edgerton, speed 90/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Joshua Drain, 26, Napoleon, seat belt violation, $30 fine and $71 costs; Dominique Thomas, 33, Fort Wayne, speed 80/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Rodney Price, 43, College Park, Ga., traffic control device, $70 fine and $90 costs; Robert Craddolph-Thompson, 26, Fostoria, speed 77/55, $50 fine and $90 costs; Bradley Chase, 46, Ann Arbor, Mich., speed 90/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Mason Smith, 28, Ypsilanti, Mich., speed 84/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Samantha Benton, 27, Warsaw, Ind., speed 83/70, $50 fine and $90 costs; Karen Simpson Reyes, 25, 838 Deerwood Drive, Defiance, speed 68/55, $42.50 and $97.50 costs; Richard E. McVay Jr., 53, Fayette, registration violation, $62.50 fine and $97.50 costs.
Eulla M. Dotson, 47, Napoleon, was arraigned by video on a charge of disorderly conduct and found guilty. No fine, but court costs of $101.50. She was sentenced to 30 days jail (29 days suspended and one day credit for time served, if she has no violations of disorderly conduct for two years, must complete an assessment with Recovery Services within 48 hours from release date and comply with the findings).
Nicholas Wojnarowski, 62, Warren, Mich., was arraigned on a charge of speeding 68/55 and found guilty, and ordered to pay fine of $50 plus $91 court costs by Oct. 31.
Jacob T. Cox, 23, Napoleon, guilty on a charge of driving under suspension (OVI), $250 fine and $90 costs. 90 days jail (87 suspended if no DUS in two years, report to CCNO at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 for imposition of sentence). A second charge of loud exhaust, guilty, no fine. On a third charge, found guilty of seat belt violation and fined $30 due by Dec. 31.
Todd B. Plassman Jr., 34, Malinta, arraigned on a charge of criminal trespassing and found guilty. He was fined $150 plus costs $161.50 and sentenced to 30 days jail (20 suspended if no violations of criminal trespassing in two years, cannot be within three miles of S521 County Road 10, Liberty Center). Plassman must report to CCNO by 9 a.m. Friday for imposition of sentence.
Johnnie B. Edwards Jr., 47, Toledo, arraigned on a charge of drug abuse and the case was dismissed with court costs $97.50 taxed to Edwards. On a charge of OVI 1, 0.097%, found guilty and fined $500 and court costs $97.50, 180 days jail (165 suspended if no OVI in two years, report to CCNO by 9 a.m., Sept. 23). A charge of driving under suspension (OVI), found guilty and fined $250 and $97.50 court costs, 180 days jail (165 suspended if no DUS for two years, report by 9 a.m., Sept. 23 to CCNO - concurrent jail time). Five charges dismissed: OVI breath/low, DUS non FRA, OVI 2 refused, OVI/refusal and speed 68/55.
Edward M. Bevelhymer, 65, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to a charge of open container. He was fined $50 and costs $127. On a second charge, tax payment, pleaded no contest and was fined $150 and costs $96. Sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended if taxes are paid, plus interest and penalties, by Dec. 31).
Devin J. Paradyse, 20, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of assault and the case was dismissed without prejudice with costs abated because plaintiff claimed not to be able to prove case beyond reasonable doubt. A second charge of domestic violence was also dismissed.
Annalece M. Heroy, 22, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of theft and found guilty. Fined $250 and costs $121, due by Dec. 31. Must pay restitution of $100 to victim through the court by Oct. 8. Sentenced to 180 days jail (170 suspended if no thefts in two years and pay restitution).
Zachary M. Strall, 25, McClure, waived a preliminary hearing on possession of drugs and the case was bound over to grand jury. He was released on a bond of own recognizance with condition to follow recommendations of Recovery Services, consume no illicit drugs and submit to random drug and alcohol screening.
Everett R. Dickerson, 61, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, Defiance, charged with physical control and found guilty. Fined $500 and costs $97.50, 30 days jail (suspended if no physical control violations in two years).
Jessica Garcia, 30, 844 N. Clinton St., Defiance, found guilty on a charge of driving under suspension-non FRA. Fined $150 and costs of $115, 180 days jail (177 suspended if no DUS in two years). Report to CCNO by 9 a.m. on Oct. 1, fines and costs due Dec. 31.
Felesha McMahon, 28, Malinta, arraigned on a charge of tax non payment and found guilty. Fined $150 and costs $150; 30 days jail (suspended if she pays taxes plus penalties and interest by Jan. 31, 2022).
