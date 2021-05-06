Napoleon Municipal Court
Dante Medley, 42, Napoleon, appeared by video in open court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 1 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000 and Medley was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.
Caleb Bockelman, 19, Napoleon, appeared in court for a violation of turkey hunting and found guilty. Ordered to pay fines $110.00.
Tyler J. Meyer, 26, Grand Rapids, appeared in open court for a charge of domestic violence. Charge was dismissed without prejudice and the court costs abated.
Justino Ferrer, 18, New Bavaria, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs, due July 20, 2021.
Earnest C. Ferguson II, 36, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of driving under suspension, failure to reinstate, found guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fines, $225 stayed upon Ferguson showing proof of valid license by July 30, 2021. Fines plus court costs due in full by May 6, 2021 (unsuspended portion).
