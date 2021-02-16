Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Corey Rowe, 29, Napoleon, expired license, $250 fine; Robert Spratt, 45, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Corey Schafer, 30, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Michael Walker, 26, Archbold, failure to yield, $62 fine; Emily Gomez, 42, Napoleon, operating without a license, $100 fine; Christopher Borstelman, 34, Deshler, tax violation, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Christopher Ramos, 35, Toledo, tax violation, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Jessica Bailey, 29, Liberty Center, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Taylor Cover, 21, Napoleon, tax violation, $25 fine; Alan Kuhlman, 60, McClure, assault, $250 fine, 4 days jail; Chandler Turner, 22, Stryker, fictitious plate, $100 fine.
Shane Starr, 34, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail; criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail; attempted theft, dismissed.
Christopher Etzel, 30, Deerfield, Mich., OVI, $750 fine, 20 days jail, three-year license suspension; OVI suspension, dismissed.
Alicia Hazelton, 33, Findlay, interference with custody, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; interference with custody, dismissed.
Michael Hill Jr., 37, Bowling Green, tax violation, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; child restraint, $30 fine.
Chavis Martinez, 28, Archbold, falsification, $150 fine, 10 days jail; hit-skip, $150 fine, 10 days jail to run concurrently; unpaid fines, failure to control, dismissed; failure to control, $25.
Quinten Miller, 33, Delta, assault, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 75 days jail.
Doan Hernandez, 26, 624 Ravine Ave., driving under suspension, $97 fine; stop sign, $50 fine.
Chad Kruse, 39, Archbold, failure to yield, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Dismissed: Valko Petkov, 63, Milton, Wis., traffic control device; Angela Brown, 41, Napoleon, tax violation; Kyle Burditt, 27, Napoleon, tax violation; Emily Mossing, 26 Napoleon, tax violation; John Mabus, 51, Defiance, tax violation; Colleen Mabus, 50, Napoleon, tax violation; Matthew Pedraza, 36, Napoleon, tax violation; David Walther, 40, Napoleon, tax violation; Timothy Dietrich, 35, Napoleon, tax violation; Stephanie Gray, 37, Napoleon, tax violation; Arthur Heath, 46, Napoleon, tax violation; Raymond Henley, 21, Findlay, tax violation; Matthew Kryder, 33, Napoleon, tax violation; Melanie Oberhaus, 25, Napoleon, tax violation; Bret Parson, 24, Napoleon, tax violation; Alex Repass, 23, Napoleon, tax violation; Jeffrey Killian, 61, Napoleon, junk motor vehicle; Shayla Rivera, 21, Napoleon, tax violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.