Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Corey Rowe, 29, Napoleon, expired license, $250 fine; Robert Spratt, 45, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Corey Schafer, 30, Napoleon, tax violation, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Michael Walker, 26, Archbold, failure to yield, $62 fine; Emily Gomez, 42, Napoleon, operating without a license, $100 fine; Christopher Borstelman, 34, Deshler, tax violation, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Christopher Ramos, 35, Toledo, tax violation, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Jessica Bailey, 29, Liberty Center, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Taylor Cover, 21, Napoleon, tax violation, $25 fine; Alan Kuhlman, 60, McClure, assault, $250 fine, 4 days jail; Chandler Turner, 22, Stryker, fictitious plate, $100 fine.

Shane Starr, 34, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail; criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail; attempted theft, dismissed.

Christopher Etzel, 30, Deerfield, Mich., OVI, $750 fine, 20 days jail, three-year license suspension; OVI suspension, dismissed.

Alicia Hazelton, 33, Findlay, interference with custody, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; interference with custody, dismissed.

Michael Hill Jr., 37, Bowling Green, tax violation, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; child restraint, $30 fine.

Chavis Martinez, 28, Archbold, falsification, $150 fine, 10 days jail; hit-skip, $150 fine, 10 days jail to run concurrently; unpaid fines, failure to control, dismissed; failure to control, $25.

Quinten Miller, 33, Delta, assault, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 75 days jail.

Doan Hernandez, 26, 624 Ravine Ave., driving under suspension, $97 fine; stop sign, $50 fine.

Chad Kruse, 39, Archbold, failure to yield, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed: Valko Petkov, 63, Milton, Wis., traffic control device; Angela Brown, 41, Napoleon, tax violation; Kyle Burditt, 27, Napoleon, tax violation; Emily Mossing, 26 Napoleon, tax violation; John Mabus, 51, Defiance, tax violation; Colleen Mabus, 50, Napoleon, tax violation; Matthew Pedraza, 36, Napoleon, tax violation; David Walther, 40, Napoleon, tax violation; Timothy Dietrich, 35, Napoleon, tax violation; Stephanie Gray, 37, Napoleon, tax violation; Arthur Heath, 46, Napoleon, tax violation; Raymond Henley, 21, Findlay, tax violation; Matthew Kryder, 33, Napoleon, tax violation; Melanie Oberhaus, 25, Napoleon, tax violation; Bret Parson, 24, Napoleon, tax violation; Alex Repass, 23, Napoleon, tax violation; Jeffrey Killian, 61, Napoleon, junk motor vehicle; Shayla Rivera, 21, Napoleon, tax violation.

Recommended for you

Load comments