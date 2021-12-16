Napoleon Municipal Court
Robert Plotts, 36, Holgate, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and found guilty. The charge had been reduced from domestic violence. Fined $250.
Hayden Shelt, 18, Liberty Center, was found guilty on a charge of criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor, being amended from a first-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular vandalism. Fined $250, given a 60-day suspended sentence if no similar violations for one year.
William Stoner, 43, Delta, found guilty of littering and fined $200. He was given a 30-day suspended sentence if he has no similar violations for two years.
Dismissed: Fredrick Pietsch, 43, Napoleon, theft, costs of $96 assessed and restitution in amount of $15.99 due to Lassus; Eric Stewart, 45, Deshler, an assault charge dismissed without prejudice and costs abated; Jacob Weideman, 29, Napoleon, OVI-1 refused, dismissed without prejudice and costs abated; Jennifer Rodgers, 45, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, dismissed with prejudice and costs abated; Angelica Padilla, 32, 525 Tiedeman Ave., Defiance, OVI-2 refused dismissed with costs abated, and OVI Blood 0.128%, dismissed with costs abated.
Kix Cordes, 22, Holgate, found guilty of hunting from a vehicle and fined $210.
Amanda Drewes, 35, Napoleon, found guilty of criminal damaging, fined $50 and given a 5-day suspended sentence. Must pay restitution of $300 to Geradine Riggs in monthly payments.
Phillips Wells, 53, arraigned on two charges: crossing a divided highway — dismissed; OVI-1 refused, guilty, fined $375 and 30 days jail with 27 suspended if no similar violations in two years, operator's license suspended one year (effective Sept. 11, 2021), shall serve three days in driver intervention program within 60 days and comply with recommendations.
