Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: John Donovan, 62, Napoleon, income tax violation.
Sentenced: Derek Mullins, 41, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $250 fine; Brandon Jewell, 26, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $75 fine; Alicia Meter, 40, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Michael Scott, 29, Deshler, failure to stop for a school bus, $400 fine; Noah Kennedy, 21, 1024 Jefferson Ave., failure to control, $50 fine.
Douglas Herman, 51, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, six-month license suspension; two headlights required, dismissed.
Augustine Escobar, 31, Swanton, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $25 fine.
David Lagasse Jr., 24, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to obey a traffic-control device, no fine.
