• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court

Mark Galloway Jr., 34, Grand Rapids, appeared by video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over the Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

Sara Stephenson, 30, Weston, appeared by video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over the Henry County Common Pleas Court. She was released on her own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victim. 

Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over the Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

