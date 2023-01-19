Cody Hall, 34, Napoleon, had a preliminary hearing scheduled 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
William Veigel, 67, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. This case, as well as a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Brandon Bailey, 30, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, assault, a fourth-degree felony, harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. All six charges were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Sentenced: Harley Hamden, 32, Toledo, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail/23 days suspended; being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $250 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended; obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing, dismissed.
John Donovan, 65, Napoleon, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $750 fine, 90 days jail/70 days suspended; prohibited turn, dismissed.
Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, 19731 County Road 212, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Brian Davis, 34, Napoleon, OVI (second offense), $475 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended.
Brandi Fields, 32, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, $75 fine.
Brandy Fields, 32, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; registration violation, $50 fine; following close, $25 fine.
Dismissed: Jeffrey Hohenbrink, 46, New Bavaria, permitting drug abuse; Kenneth Elchinger, 75, Ottawa, permitting drug abuse.
Christopher Bullins, 44, Bowling Green, open container, OVI, left of center, dismissed.
