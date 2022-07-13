Napoleon Municipal Court

Zachary Minnich, 26, Napoleon, waived his right to preliminary hearings on a charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, and this case, along with a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Jason Hayes, 50, Archbold, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. These cases along with misdemeanor charges of public indecency and criminal trespassing, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor, were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Jeffrey Goggins, 39, Dixie, Ga., was ordered extradited as a fugitive from justice to the state of Georgia. He was to be held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until transport was arranged.
Sentenced---
Duane Thomas, 53, Comstock Park, Mich., driving under suspension, $500 fine; Tomi Farmer, 40, Grelton, failure to confine dog, $70 fine; Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, domestic violence, $300 fine, 30 days jail/three days credit/27 days suspended; Jolene Stoepfel, 33, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; Jason Hayes, 50, Archbold, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Corey Schafer, 32, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jeffery Hopkins, 43, Deshler, no operator's license, $150 fine; Chad Reynolds, 35, Wayne, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Jose Granados Harrizon, 21, Wauseon, no operator's license, $100 fine.
Anthony Silva, 48, 1534 Westgate Drive, Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Katrina Urban, 35, Napoleon, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; slow speed, dismissed.
Michael Globensky Jr., 25, Holgate, OVI, $150 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; failure to stop at a stop sign, dismissed.
Nykoma Elledge, 27, Napoleon, driving without a license, $250 fine suspended; speed, $125 fine.
Jordan Howe, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $200 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Mary Purcell, 39, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; failure to stop at a stop sign, $100 fine; and registration violation, $37 fine.
Dismissed---
Earl Beville, 58, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, nuisance violation, both dismissed.
