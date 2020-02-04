Napoleon Municipal Court
Rodney Garza, 30, Bryan, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $25,000 and Garza shall have no contact with the alleged victim. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.
Morgan Jones, 19, Bowling Green, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Jones waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Dismissed: Johnathon Meek 33, Sturgis, Mich., possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor) and possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor); Brittany Marroquin, 27, Napoleon, OVI (fourth-degree felony); and Jayme Etheridge, 33, no permanent address, possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).
