Napoleon Municipal Court
Kenneth Rednour Jr., 46, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Christopher Hernandez, 48, Leipsic, appeared by video for a preliminary hearing on a charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Tony Perez, 39, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. Bond was continued.
Stephen Minnich, 44, Liberty, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was continued.
Sentenced: Rhonda Kuhlman, 56, Napoleon, open container, $62; Julian Hinojosa, 24, Ottawa, driving without a license, $250 fine; Shane Jernigan, 49, Wauseon, kindled fire, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Suzanne Ankney, 45, 26415 Elliott Road, driving under suspension, $90 fine; Faye Zerbe, 33, Toledo, wrongful entrustment, $150 fine; Steven Torok, 27, Napoleon, center lane violation, $50 fine; Brandon Ochoa, 33, Deshler, domestic violence, 1 day jail; Nathan Keezer, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Zachary Smith, 21, New Haven, Ind., driving without a license, $250 fine; failure to control, $50 fine.
Julio Santis, 41, Delphos, driving without a license, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Daniel Klingshirn, 38, 1223 Emory St., speed, failure to comply, obstructing official business, OVI-2, headphones, dismissed; crossing marked lanes, $150 fine; reckless operation, $150 fine.
Jerome Simmons-Ball, 30, Toledo, no operator's license, $250 fine; speed, $25 fine.
John Cole, 40, McClure, assault, $250 fine, 1 day jail; domestic violence, dismissed.
Dismissed: Randall Dickman Jr., 46, Napoleon, tax violation.
