• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court 

Willie Jones III, 23, Holgate, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Jones waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

Ronald Beals, 37, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $15,000 with no cash allowance on the condition that he receive an assessment at A Renewed Mind and comply with any treatment recommendations.

Dismissed: Travis Sutton, 27, Wauseon, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing; Elvira Guerrero, 37, Malinta, nuisance violation

Sentenced: Jason Cocke, 49, Napoleon, domestic violence, six days jail with credit for one day served, $100 fine; Jessica Rivera, 31, McClure, unauthorized use, $250 fine, one-year probation; Corey Leasor, 32, Grand Rapids, assured clear distance, $50 fine; Stephanie Knepper, 33, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $70 fine; Todd Davis, 47, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine.

Isabel Rodriguez, 46, Hamler, no driver's license, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Load comments