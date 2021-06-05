Napoleon Municipal Court
Leon Marshall, 50, Toledo, was found guilty of theft and ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs by Jan. 31, 2022. Sentenced to 180 days jail with two days of credit for time served (120 days suspended upon no violations of theft or failure to appear for two years, shall not enter any Walmart, shall participate in drug treatment while incarcerated at CCNO).
Erik Johnson, 39, Deshler, several charges: speeding (83/55), two safety belt violations, DUS-non FRA, crossing over a marked lane, FRA suspension, 68/55, possession of drug paraphernalia - all dismissed as part of plea negotiations; found guilty on a charge of driving under 12P, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, sentenced to 180 days jail (120 suspended upon no violations of DUS for two years). Johnson was remanded to bailiff for transport to CCNO. Bond posted shall be applied to fines and costs.
Cahlil Harris, 20, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of criminal damaging, ordered to pay $50 fines plus court costs. Sentenced to 90 days jail (suspended upon no violations of criminal damaging for two years). Shall pay restitution of $506.23 through the court to Henry County Hospital - $50/month until paid in full by June 20, 2022.
Logan Bright, 33, Napoleon, found guilty on two charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Case waived by defendant.
Gage Poe, 21, Pandora, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia, ordered to pay $100 fines plus court costs by Aug. 31, 2021. Any evidence seized by law enforcement is ordered forfeited to be destroyed. Pleaded no contest to FRA-non compliant, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs due Aug. 31. Must show proof of insurance by 3:30 p.m., day of the hearing.
Cassandra Risner, 21, Bryan, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia, was found not guilty. Court costs abated and evidence seized to be destroyed.
Jesse Hernandez III, 19, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of littering, ordered to pay fines $200 plus court costs in full by June 18.
Dusttin Parsley, 27, Riverside, found guilty of littering, ordered to pay $200 fines plus court costs by June 9.
Richard Crosser, 52, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of OVI 1st in 10 yr., ordered to pay $750 fines plus court costs. Sentenced to 90 days jail (84 days suspended if no OVI for two years, consume no alcohol while on probation). Report to jail on June 18 at 1:30 a.m.
Elyssa Gutierrez, 19, Leipsic, FR suspension dismissed in plea negotiation; found guilty on a charge of fictitious registration, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs by July 31. 30 days jail (suspended if no violations for two years).
Megan Hahn, 34, Napoleon, FRA-non compliant dismissed in plea negotiation; found guilty on a charge of fictitious plates, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs immediately. Sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended if no violations for two years).
John Hanifan Jr., 37, Waterville, found guilty on a charge of ATV on a roadway, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs immediately. Sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended if not violations of ATV on road in two years).
Joseph Smith, 66, Wauseon, OVI/breath high dismissed; found guilty on OVI low test, M1, six points, 30 days jail (27 suspended on condition of no OVI in two years, proof of insurance shown, and operator's license suspended for one year effective March 28, 2021. $500 fine.
Nicole Munger, 31, Napoleon, pleaded no contest, found guilty on a charge of passing a stopped school bus. $300 fines plus court costs, due June 3, 2021. Ordered to show proof of insurance on day of hearing by 3:30 p.m.
Grant Jutze, 25, Wauseon, pleaded no contest, found guilty on OVI-1, BR .218%, ordered to pay $500 plus court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail (24 suspended if no OVI in two years, three day DIP within 60 days, one year probation). Report to CCNO on June 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. to serve three days. Found guilty on a charge of parking on a public highway, no fines.
