Municipal Court
Alexis L. Schulte, 20, McClure, appeared in open court for a preliminary hearing on two charges of possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Charges were dismissed and costs were abated. On a third charge, of criminal mischief Schulte was found guilty. She was ordered to pay $100 fines plus courts costs, given probation and sentenced to 60 days jail (suspended with conditions: no violations of drug offenses for two years, must complete assessment with Recovery Services and comply with recommendations, shall not possess or consume any illegal drugs).
Emma A. Gonzalez, 20, Napoleon, appeared in open court for a preliminary hearing on one count of burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence. Charges were dismissed and costs abated.
Sulema Granados, 19, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of assault. The charges were dismissed and costs were abated.
Brian R. Weber, 33, Whitehouse, appeared in open court on a charge of failure to comply. Upon motion of the prosecutor, the case was dismissed without prejudice and court costs abated. The case was presented to the grand jury on April 28, 2021.
Erin D. Stephey, 36, Napoleon, appeared in open court on a charge of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, found guilty and ordered to pay $500 fines plus court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended upon no violations of OVI or physical control for two years, may serve three days in drug intervention program within 60 days and comply with any assessments).
Tyler McCabe, 27, Napoleon, appeared via video from CCNO on a charge of failure to appear, and was found guilty. McCabe was ordered to pay $100 fines plus court costs, given 90 day jail (80 suspended upon no violations of failure to appear for two years). On a second charge of theft, McCabe was found guilty and ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs. He was sentenced to 90 days jail (credit for one and 80 days suspended upon no violations of theft for two years). These two sentences to be served concurrently.
Jenise J. Winnie, 23, Sherwood, appeared in open court and was found guilty on a charge of telecommunications harassment. Winnie was ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs and given 90 days jail (suspended with conditions: no violations of telecom harassment for two years and no contact with Brianna Garcia for two years).
Angela Courtney, 46, Liberty Center, appeared in open court on a charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor (amended from an assault charge). Courtney was ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs and sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended, with condition of no violation of assault or disorderly conduct within two years).
Eric Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, appeared in open court on three charges: domestic violence, resisting arrest and vandalism. All three cases dismissed without prejudice with court costs abated as cases were presented to grand jury.
Kyle Kirby, 38, Bowling Green, appeared in open court on two counts of felonious assault, Each case was dismissed without prejudice upon motion of the prosecutor, and costs abated.
