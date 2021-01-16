Napoleon Municipal Court

John Blunk II, 51, Toledo, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 28.

Mark Parsley Jr., 28, Liberty Center, appeared by video on two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Sarah Aschliman, 35, 117 1/2 Main St., Defiance, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; David Adams, 37, Chesterfield, Mich., crossing over marked lanes, $50 fine; Mary Saldivar, 41, Toledo, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Thomas Turney, 22, address unavailable, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Jason Ramsey, 42, McClure, assault, $50 fine, two days jail; Ricardo Salinas, 59, Holgate, permitting operation without a license, $50 fine.

Vada Power, 20, Holgate, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; headlight violation, $50 fine.

Christina Baron, 53, Holgate, FRA non-compliance, $50 fine; failure to dim headlights, no fine.

Joaquin Perez, 19, Maumee, menacing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; assault, dismissed.

Dismissed: Ian Cody, 30, Napoleon, tax violation; Sean Sehlmeyer, 31, Napoleon, abandoned vehicle; Julian Garza Trevino, 27, Napoleon, tax violation; Michael Fouty, 42, Napoleon, tax violation; George Barton III, 56, Toledo, overload.

