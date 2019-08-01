Napoleon Municipal Court 

Matthew Rhoads, 34, address unavailable, appeared by video on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is set for today at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $500.

Mark Phillips, 40, Deshler, appeared by video on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. Bond was set at $2,500 with no cash allowance. 

Gary Hoffer, 49, Napoleon, appeared by video on two counts of drug possession, both fifth-degree felonies. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1 at 1:15 p.m. Bond was set at $5,000 with no cash allowance. 

Sentenced: Lloyd Belmon, 35, Toledo, violating brake requirement, $150 fine.

Tyler Dennie, 30, Napoleon, using weapons while intoxicated, $100 fine, credit for one day jail served, no contact with victims; aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Chad Oberhaus, 47, Napoleon, OVI, three-day program, $375 fine, one-year license suspension; display of plates, dismissed.

