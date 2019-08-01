Napoleon Municipal Court
Matthew Rhoads, 34, address unavailable, appeared by video on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is set for today at 1:30 p.m. Bond was set at $500.
Mark Phillips, 40, Deshler, appeared by video on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. Bond was set at $2,500 with no cash allowance.
Gary Hoffer, 49, Napoleon, appeared by video on two counts of drug possession, both fifth-degree felonies. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1 at 1:15 p.m. Bond was set at $5,000 with no cash allowance.
Sentenced: Lloyd Belmon, 35, Toledo, violating brake requirement, $150 fine.
Tyler Dennie, 30, Napoleon, using weapons while intoxicated, $100 fine, credit for one day jail served, no contact with victims; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Chad Oberhaus, 47, Napoleon, OVI, three-day program, $375 fine, one-year license suspension; display of plates, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.