Thomas Sizemore III, 34, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court with a bond of $25,000 and no 10% allowance provision.
Jorge Valadez, 21, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and his case was bound over to common pleas court.
William Veigel, 67, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and his case was bound over to Henry County common pleas.
Brandon Bailey, 30, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on five charges: burglary, a second-degree felony; harassment, a fifth-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Henry County common pleas for further proceedings.
Sentenced: Victor Magallanes, 33, Deshler, falsification, $250 fine, 10 days jail; obstructing official business and possession of drugs, dismissed.
Robert Austermiller, 80, Malinta, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Allison Manson, 24, 205 E. Broadway Ave., Defiance, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $250 fine and 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, dismissed.
Hugo Perez-Romero, 22, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $500, 180 days jail suspended; speed, $150 fine.
David Bunch, 56, Wabash, Ind., OVI, $175 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Thomas Kelly, 57, Napoleon, no operator’s license, $250 fine.
Brenda Popsisil, 55, Liberty Center, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; obstructing official business, dismissed.
Anthony Huener, 70, Napoleon, negligent assault, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; two counts of falsification, no lights on a parked vehicle and parking on a public highway, dismissed.
Robert Dietrich, 27, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $300 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
