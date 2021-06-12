Napoleon Municipal Court
Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, defendant waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of operating a vehicle without reasonable control; released on OR bond with condition to check in with common pleas court probation once a week. Three charges dismissed because there is sufficient evidence for felony conviction and bound over to the grand jury. Charges are: OVI 2 refused, OVI refused, and failure to control.
Joseph Woods, 41, Wauseon, arraigned on three charges and found guilty on all counts: driving without a license, $250 fine plus court costs; failure to yield right of way, $75 fine; wrong plates, $50 fine.
Anthony Lanzillotti, 33, Liberty Center, arraigned on four charges and pleaded no contest to all, found guilty: FRA non compliant, $250 fines plus court costs due July 31; no tail lights, $25 fine; wrong plates, $25 fine; safety belt violation, $30 fine.
Joaquin Tovar III, 42, Holgate, arraigned on FRA-non compliance, found guilty, ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs; speed 71/55, dismissed.
Matthew Hammon, 45, Toledo, arraigned on return and payment of taxes to the City of Napoleon, found guilty. Ordered to pay $150 fine plus court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended on condition of no tax violations for two years, must pay 2018 taxes on or before Dec. 31.
Michael Joynes, 38, 785 Chelsea Village, video arraigned from CCNO, found guilty of driving without a license, ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs (due Aug. 31), must show proof of insurance by noon June 10; found guilty of speed 74/55, $50 fine.
Darien Williams, 23, Napoleon, arraigned on no operator’s license, found guilty; stayed $275 of $300 fine if Williams shows proof that he has cleared up license issue in Illinois, by Aug. 31.
