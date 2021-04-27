Napoleon Municipal Court
Martin Sanchez, 52, Napoleon, on a charge of child endangerment — dismissed; on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, guilty. Ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, 90 days jail (one day credit for time served, 89 days suspended with conditions: one year probation, no domestic violence or assault for two years, comply with all recommendations by probation officer).
Cierra Buehrer, 29, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of falsification. Ordered to pay $250 fine plus court costs, 180 days jail (170 suspended with conditions: no violations of falsification or DUS for two years, report to CCNO May 3, at 9 a.m. OR bond continued until such time the defendant reports to CCNO.
Danny C. Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, appeared by video with counsel on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Having waived his right to a preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County; bond continued as previously set.
Alexis L. Schulte, 20, Malinta, appeared in open court to two charges of possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Schulte was released on her own recognizance — with condition that she shall not use or possess illicit drugs and shall submit to random drug testing. It was further ordered that Schulte complete an affidavit of indigence. Preliminary hearing set for Thursday, April 29 at 2:15 p.m.
Brian K. Loe, 36, North Baltimore, appeared in open court on two charges of vandalism — each a fifth-degree felony, and requested court appointed attorney; it was determined he did not qualify for court appointed counsel. He was released on his own recognizance with the condition to have no contact with Sager’s Motor Sales or Deshler Fire Department during pendency of the case. Preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, April 29 at 2 p.m.
Mary L. Alvarez, 56, Napoleon, appeared in open court with counsel on a charge of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony. Having waived her right to a preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County, bond continued as previously set.
William Couts, 40, Malinta, appeared in open court with counsel on two third-degree felony charges: tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. Waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County, bond continued as previously set.
Alexander K. Westrick, 33, Holgate, appeared with counsel in open court on a fourth-degree felony charge of disrupting public services. Westrick waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County, bond continued as previously set.
Sulema Granados, 19, Napoleon, appeared by video with counsel on a fourth-degree felony, burglary. She was released on her own recognizance with condition that she not enter onto 240 Depot St., McClure, and shall have no contact with Alicia Breede or Ismael Granados-Harrizon. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 2:45 p.m.
Emma Gonzalez, 20, Napoleon, appeared by video with counsel on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. She was released on her own recognizance with condition that she not enter the premises of 240 Depot St., McClure, and to have no contact with victim Alicia Breede or Ismael Granados. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Eric L. Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, appeared by video with counsel on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was released on his own recognizance for vandalism; for domestic violence, he was given a bond of $5,000, and ordered to have no contact with Cassandra Cruz. A preliminary hearing was set for both charges for Thursday at 3 p.m.
