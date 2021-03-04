Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Michael Olds, 47, Holgate, menacing, $150 fine, 2 days jail; Jared Bowerman, 43, Archbold, allowing animals to run at large, $40.

James Dunn III, 30, 15119 Maumee Drive, Defiance, no operator's license, $250 fine; speed, $75 fine.

Mason Rowe, 18, Malinta, no operator's license, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Kurt Peterson, 33, Bryan, carrying a concealed weapon, $250 fine, 173 days jail to run concurrently with another sentence from Williams County; FRA suspension, driving under suspension, failure to yield, dismissed.

Bernard Chavous, 47, Hamler, failure to reinstate, dismissed; safety belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed: Vonda Dotson, 77, Swanton, unauthorized use of a vehicle; Logan McBridge, 34, Liberty Center, theft; Israel Martinez, 54, Napoleon, assault; Cameron Copeland, 28, Toledo, city tax violation; Larry Heller, 36, Deshler, city tax violation.

