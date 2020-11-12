Napoleon Municipal Court
April Batson, 47, Deshler, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence. She was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.
Sentenced: Allen Mason, 28, Napoleon, 12-point suspension, $250 fine, 10 days jail; Nathan Ekstrand, 35, Napoleon, resisting arrest, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Jeradt Nagel, 18, New Bavaria, criminal mischief, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Darien Williams, 23, Wayne, Mich., driving under suspension, $150 fine; Woodrow Templeton, 68, Napoleon, abandoned vehicle, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Desiree Silveous, 24, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $25 fine; Scott Norden, 55, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 1 day jail.
Mateo Espinoza, 21, Swanton, no motorcycle endorsement, $150 fine; crossing over marked lanes, no fine.
Rapheal Foster, 34, Toledo, driving without a license, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Zelaya Dunia, 48, Fort Wayne, driving without a license, dismissed; failure to yield, $50 fine.
Domingo Rodriguez, 34, Wauseon, driving without a license, $150 fine; failure to yield, $100 fine; crossing over marked lanes, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Dismissed: Leanna Yoast, 23, Toledo, tax violation; Daisy Zabik, 69, Napoleon, tax violation; Veronica Gonzales, 33, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Sara Creager, 33, Napoleon, tax violation; Christine Templeton, 73, Napoleon, abandoned vehicle.
