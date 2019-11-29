Napoleon Municipal Court

Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued.

JR Morris, 37, Napoleon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued.

Sentenced: Isaac Simon, 20, Deshler, resisting arrest, $25 fine, 30 days jail; Jessica Badenhop, 44, Napoleon, failure to control, $92 fine; Michael Austermiller, 64, Napoleon, hit/skip, $75 fine; David Rohrs, 60, Napoleon, no passing zone, $70 fine; Timothy Fonseca, 26, Archbold, OVI (third violation), $850 fine, 60 days jail, three-year license suspension.

Denise Allen, 41, Wauseon, FRA suspension; fictitious plates, dismissed.

Robert Dent, 37, Liberty Center, OVI, $500 fine, six-month license suspension; OVI, dismissed.

