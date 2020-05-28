Napoleon Municipal Court

Arthur Hall III, Napoleon, appeared by video on charges of tampering with evidence, failure to comply and theft. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing was set for today.

Joseph Peake, 54, Defiance, appeared by video on a charge of OVI, a third-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for today.

