Brian k. Loe, 36, North Baltimore, appeared by video on two vandalism charges, each a fifth-degree felony. By request, the defendant was appointed counsel by the court. Bond was set for $15,000.00 and a preliminary hearing was set for May 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Jack M. Pringle, 28, Deshler, appeared by video with counsel on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Common Pleas Court of Henry County for further proceedings, bond continued as previously set.
Michael J. Couts, 43, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Couts waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Common Pleas Court of Henry County for further proceedings. Bond was continued as previously set.
Ryan Thompson, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video on a vandalism charge, a fifth-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to the Common Pleas Court of Henry County. He was released on a recognizance bond and ordered to check in person with the Henry County Common Pleas probation once per week, not to consume any illicit drugs, and to submit to a random screening (taking prescribed meds. as ordered by physician).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.