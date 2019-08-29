Napoleon Municipal Court 

Dismissed: David Gordon, 31, Napoleon, rape; Melba Brown, 62, Napoleon, income tax violation; Kristi Bowling, 41, Napoleon, income tax violation; Michael Gurganus, 60, Romulus, Mich., left of center.

Sentenced: James Bischoff, 23, 935 E. Second St., income tax violation, $150 fine; Toby Borstelman, 37, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine, credit for three days jail served; Joette Creps, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Stephen Tajblik, 54, Napoleon, assault, $250 fine; Kimberly Schreiber, 39, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine; Tanya Bullock, 43, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $75 fine; Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Elias Guerrero, 22, Napoleon, expired tag, $70 fine.

Danial Conrad, 37, Napoleon, falsification, $50 fine, 10 days jail with credit for one day served; child endangering, $50 fine; domestic violence, $50 fine; aggravated menacing, $50 fine, 10 days jail (concurrent). 

Damian Adams, 38, Hoytville, driving under suspension, $150 fine, credit for one day jail served; crossing over marked lanes, $25 fine.

Charlie Zarate-Contreras, age unavailable, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine. 

