Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: David Gordon, 31, Napoleon, rape; Melba Brown, 62, Napoleon, income tax violation; Kristi Bowling, 41, Napoleon, income tax violation; Michael Gurganus, 60, Romulus, Mich., left of center.
Sentenced: James Bischoff, 23, 935 E. Second St., income tax violation, $150 fine; Toby Borstelman, 37, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine, credit for three days jail served; Joette Creps, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Stephen Tajblik, 54, Napoleon, assault, $250 fine; Kimberly Schreiber, 39, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine; Tanya Bullock, 43, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $75 fine; Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Elias Guerrero, 22, Napoleon, expired tag, $70 fine.
Danial Conrad, 37, Napoleon, falsification, $50 fine, 10 days jail with credit for one day served; child endangering, $50 fine; domestic violence, $50 fine; aggravated menacing, $50 fine, 10 days jail (concurrent).
Damian Adams, 38, Hoytville, driving under suspension, $150 fine, credit for one day jail served; crossing over marked lanes, $25 fine.
Charlie Zarate-Contreras, age unavailable, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.