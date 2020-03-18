Napoleon Municipal Court
Brant Ward, 29, Napoleon, was in court on an initial appearance on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney and scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to consume no illicit drugs and submit to a random drug screening. He will receive a drug assessment within 48 hours and must comply with all recommendations.
Samuel Williams III, 19, Hamler, appeared by video for a preliminary hearing on charges of disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth degree felonies. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
