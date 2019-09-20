Napoleon Municipal Court
Forfeiting bonds: Sandra Strall, 92, 526 Vine St., Napoleon, failure to confine a dog, $70; Connie Gruenhagen, 62, 14315 Kinner Road, Defiance, expired tag, $70; Diane Sonnenberg, 76, D257 County Road 10, Hamler, crossing over marked lanes, $92.
Sentenced: Fay Rowe, 18, Malinta, temporary permit, $50 fine; James Barnes, 21, Wauseon, illegal passing, $70 fine; Jorge Robles-Garza, 22, 100 Miller Ave., Archbold, failure to stop for a school bus, $400 fine.
Tommy Falgout, 36, Kirbyville, Texas, driving without a license, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Kameron Singleton, 21, 210 Main St., Defiance, driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $50 fine.
Dismissed: Carl Pippin Sr., 66, 1144 Highland Ave., Napoleon, nuisances prohibited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.