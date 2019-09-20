Napoleon Municipal Court

Forfeiting bonds: Sandra Strall, 92, 526 Vine St., Napoleon, failure to confine a dog, $70; Connie Gruenhagen, 62, 14315 Kinner Road, Defiance, expired tag, $70; Diane Sonnenberg, 76, D257 County Road 10, Hamler, crossing over marked lanes, $92.

Sentenced: Fay Rowe, 18, Malinta, temporary permit, $50 fine; James Barnes, 21, Wauseon, illegal passing, $70 fine; Jorge Robles-Garza, 22, 100 Miller Ave., Archbold, failure to stop for a school bus, $400 fine.

Tommy Falgout, 36, Kirbyville, Texas, driving without a license, $150 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Kameron Singleton, 21, 210 Main St., Defiance, driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $50 fine.

Dismissed: Carl Pippin Sr., 66, 1144 Highland Ave., Napoleon, nuisances prohibited.

