Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Jeffrey Winhover, 55, Deshler, violating a protection order, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Kristi Bowling, 42, Napoleon, no operator's license, $50 fine; Charles Vonseggern, 64, Liberty Center, FRA non-complaince, $150 fine; Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 22, Napoleon, nuisance prohibition, $50 fine; Roger Brown, 79, Napoleon, nuisance prohibition, $50 fine; Alec Bernheisel, 23, Swanton, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; Trevor Rosene, 23, Wauseon, failure to dim headlights, $62 fine; Brandie Zuber, 28, 107 Ridge St., Defiance, failure to yield, $100 fine; Shelby Dotson, 22, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $350 fine.

Penny Arps, 59, Malinta, OVI, obstructing official business, crossing over marked lanes, dismissed; obstructing official business, $500 fine, 60 days jail suspended.

Gabriel Rivera, 44, Wauseon, theft, pay restitution, 6 days jail; obstructing officiating, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jared Avina, 29, Wauseon, FRA suspension, $50 fine; no tail lights, $50 fine; invalid tag, $25 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Glenn Gibson, 53, Liberty Center, open container, dismissed; OVI, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Caleb Joy, 26, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, no safety belt, dismissed.

Dismissed: Cody Bell, 28, Edgerton, city tax violation; Jesse Brown, 25, Liberty Center, city tax violation; Steven Kass, 53, Downers Grove, Ill., distracted driving; James Adkins, 32, Napoleon, city tax violation.

Load comments