Napoleon Municipal Court

Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Andrew Snyder, 29, Defiance, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a personal recognizance bond. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Melinda Cordoba, 37, Napoleon, city tax violation, $100 fine; Kaylee Burghardt, 18, Liberty Center, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Richard Roberts Jr., 34, Columbus, drug abuse, $92 fine.

Nathan Whitehead, 31, Pettisville, violation of temporary protection order, $250 fine, 51 days jail; violating a protection order, dismissed.

Amanda Williams, 33, Holland, possession of drugs, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, two headlights required, dismissed; no tail lights, $25 fine.

Dismissed: Ted Sears, 39, Deshler, income tax violation; Michael Baumgartner, 50, Napoleon, city tax violation; Stephanie Weirauch, 27, Napoleon, criminal damaging; Lisa Ackerman, 37, Liberty Center, no operator's license.  

Load comments