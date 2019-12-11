• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Timothy Silva, 58, 1112 Perry St., income tax violation; Sabrina Yeary, 29, Loveland, income tax violation
Sentenced: Eric Stockmaster, 51, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, ordered not to enter any Walmart; Anthony Lanzillotti, 31, Liberty Center, no operator's license, $100 fine; Katherine Church, 21, Edgerton, registration violation, costs only;
Kelly Robinson, 50, McClure, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; criminal damaging, dismissed.
