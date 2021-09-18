Napoleon Municipal Court

Jason Hohenberger, 46, Holgate, arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct and found guilty. Hohenberger was fined $100 plus court costs.

Antonio Valdez, 19, Napoleon, on a charge of failure to control, Valdez was found guilty and fined $100 and court cost.

Nicholas Kesler, 33, McComb, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of menacing by stalking and the case was bound over to a grand jury with bond continued as previously set, and court costs assessed to Kesler.

David Kinney, 24, Stryker, waived a preliminary hearing on possession of drugs and the case was bound over to a grand jury with bond continued as previously set, and court costs assessed to Kinney.

Benjamin Rhody, 47, Deshler, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of attempted burglary and it was bound over to a grand jury with bond continued as previously set. A second charge of disorderly conduct was also bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas with bond continuance.

Derek Weideman, 31, Napoleon, arraigned on two charges: found guilty on physical control, a first-degree misdemeanor with no points, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail (27 susp. and defendant may serve three days in drug intervention program); driving on a closed road, dismissed.

Anthony Simpson, 24, Delta, arraigned on two charges, found guilty on both: on traffic control violation, fined $162; seat belt violation, fined $30.

Kyle Kryder, 34, Hamler, arraigned on two charges and found guilty on both accounts: no motorcycle endorsement, fined $150; 83/55 speed violation, fined $75.

Jordan McGowan, 24, Bryan, arraigned on two charges: driving under suspension dismissed due to conflicting charges on the citation; found guilty on driving under suspension, fined $250.

Tommy Rivera, 35, McClure, arraigned on two charges and found guilty on both accounts: non compliance, fined $250 due by Sept. 24; and a speed violation 68/55, no fine.

Cases dismissed: Tyler Guelde, 33, Napoleon, a charge of assault was dismissed without prejudice and costs abated; Joseph Scott, 68, Arlington, Texas, income tax violation dismissed; Wade Kepner, 54, Napoleon, dismissed a charge of aggravated menacing with $144.50 taxed to Kepner and bond was released; Alexandra Armey, 19, Napoleon, an income tax violation was dismissed with prejudice and court costs assessed to Armey; Serapio Medina, 23, Wauseon, dismissal with prejudice of an income tax violation, costs assessed to Medina; Lacey Erickson, 22, an income tax violation, dismissed with prejudice and court costs assessed to Erickson.

