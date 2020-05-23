Napoleon Municipal Court

Matthew Rednour, 41, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and theft. His bond of $15,000 was continued.

William Rader, 36, McClure, appeared on a charge of domestic violence. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. He was released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing was set for May 28.

Michael Copenhaver, 32, no permanent address, appeared by video on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing was set for May 28.

Ashley Coile, 30, no permanent address, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of breaking and entering and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Juan Torrez, 38, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of harassment with a bodily substance, resisting arrest and two counts of assault and was bound over to Henry County grand jury.

Sentenced: Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Shelby Dotson, 27, McClure, no operator's license, $150 fine; Ronald Phenix, 30, Sylvania, FRA suspension, $100 fine; Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 10 days jail; Timothy Vogt, 42, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Brandon Harter, 23, Toledo, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail.

Matthew Cook, 31, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, turn signal violation, dismissed.

Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, hit/skip, $250 fine, 5 days jail, six-month license suspension; failure to reinstate, $150 fine; failure to control, $100 fine.

Marshall Bigger, 19, Napoleon, possession of drugs, $100 fine; driving without a license, $150 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Alan Haas, 20, Wauseon, driving under suspension, three days jail; speed, $75 fine.

Sebastian Chavez, 20, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; reckless operation, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Melissa Jones, 37, Maumee, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; crossing over marked lanes, dismissed.

Dismissed; Micaila Cochran, 24, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment; Brittany Casarez, 32, Defiance, lanes of travel, invalid tag and two counts of OVI; Morgan Jones, 20, Bowling Green, receiving stolen property.

