Napoleon Municipal Court 

Dismissed: Timothy Croninger, 39, McClure, burglary; Wesley Kirby, 42, Napoleon, possession of a controlled substance; Julius Moreno, 34, Napoleon, burglary. 

Sentenced: Jordan Howe, 27, Grelton, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, credit for one day jail served; Andy Bostic, 46, 24015 County Road A, driving under OVI suspension, three days jail, $250 fine, six-month license suspension; Augustine Ybarra Jr., 46, Napoleon, fictitious registration, $150 fine; Steven Frost, 54, Toledo, distracted driving, no fine.

Bryan Gonzalez, 33, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, credit for three days jail served; resisting arrest, dismissed.

