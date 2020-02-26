Napoleon Municipal Court

Morgan Jones, 19, Bowling Green, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court and his $50,000 bond was continued.

Nathan Kuhlman, 30, Napoleon, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was set at $100,000.

Sentenced: Alex Repass, 22, Napoleon, city income tax violation, $150 fine, 1 day jail; Cameron Moore, 22, Holgate, obstructing official business, $150 fine, 10 days jail; George Wilhelm, 68, Wauseon, crossing a divided highway, $62 fine; Carlos Torres, 37, Cleveland, possession of drugs, $150 fine; Ashlynn Phillips, 31, Napoleon, open container, $75 fine; Roger Seel, 57, Lyons, FRA non-compliance, $50 fine; Charles Gustwiller III, 26, Napoleon, failing to stop for a school bus, $400 fine; Brenda Grapengeter, 42, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $70 fine; Austin Karr, 22, 08165 Stever Road, assured clear distance, $92 fine; John Casiano, 29, McClure, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Shawn Hanson, 19, Wauseon, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Brent Allen, 54, 02248 Adams Ridge Road, aggravated menacing, $166 fine; Ruth Baumgartner, 19, Swanton, failure to control, $25 fine; Dustin Tompkins, 33, Toledo, invalid tags, $70 fine.

Cortney Vance, 36, Little Rock, Ark., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.

Mark Junge, 51, Deshler, theft, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $150 fine, 8 days jail.

Bailey Malosh, 21, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; theft, dismissed.

Steven Rochefort, 30, Liberty Center, failure to control, $150 fine; hit skip, dismissed.

Carter Meyer, 18, Napoleon, hit skip, $250 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.

Bradley Crow, 32, Liberty Center, vehicular vandalism, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; littering, reckless operation, dismissed.

Joshua Ward, 38, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; OVI, slow in the roadway, dismissed.

David Schiffer, 24, 2153 Hawthorne Drive, assault, $250 fine, 2 days jail; child endangering, dismissed.

Jobe Gonzales-Reynolds, 28, Toledo, aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 2 days jail; driving under suspension, $142 fine.

Robert Bevins, 54, 221 Melody Lane, hit skip, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; assured clear distance, dismissed.

Garrett Grime, 22, Archbold, physical control, $500 fine, 3 days jail, six-month license suspension; no plate light, dismissed.

Trinity Marshall, 19, Defiance, failure to comply, $50 fine, 10 days jail, six-month license suspension; obstructing, $50 fine, 90 days jail suspended; trespassing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

David Pain, 62, Defiance, OVI, $500 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; hit skip, OVI, dismissed.

Dismissed: Mark Shaw, 23, Lima, two counts of aggravated menacing; Jeffrey Fouty, 54, Napoleon, city income tax violation; Rosalyn Prater, 42, Miamisburg, city income tax violation; Julie Duncan, 44, Liberty Center, city income tax violation; Jason Westhoven, 44, Napoleon, nuisance prohibited, establishment.

