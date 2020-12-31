Napoleon Municipal Court

Kenneth Rednour Jr., 46, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.

James Ford, 39, Liberty Center, appeared by video on two charges of aggravated menacing, fourth-degree felonies. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.

Christopher Hernandez, 48, Leipsic, appeared by video on a charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.

Stephen Minnich, 44, Liberty Center, appeared by video on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.1

Andrea Seibert, 30, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to common pleas court.

Ashley Witte, 35, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of receiving stolen property and was bound over to common pleas court.

Sentenced: Heather Arrazola, 45, Napoleon, theft, $200 fine, 10 days jail; Isaiah Paniagua, 29, Deshler, failure to stop for a school bus, $300 fine; Kenneth Bradford, 59, Toledo, stopped school bus, $400 fine.

Brant Gorsuch, 57, Fayette, no safety belt, $30 fine; driving without required endorsement, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Trinity Temple, 20, Oakwood, obstructing official business, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, no fine.

Wesley Wenner, 21, Holgate, offenses involving underage person, OVI, operating a motor vehicle/underage consumption, failure to control, dismissed; OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension.

Dismissed: Miguel Gonzalez, 63, Napoleon, theft; Arthur Bradford, 27, Dayton, theft; Chase Bussing, 30, Defiance, FRA suspension, speed.

