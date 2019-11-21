Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Leonard Harper, 43, Napoleon, failure to appear; Jeanette Griffith, 34, Continental, two counts of income tax violation.
Sentenced: Melinda Cordoba, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Kurtis Jones, 31, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Kathrine Cain, 30, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Bailey Grooms, 19, Liberty Center, unauthorized use of property, $150 fine; Bruce Rowell, 25, Holgate, income tax violation, $150 fine; Nathan Schwartzengraber, 38, Holgate, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Zayne Yocum, 21, 1730 Ayersville Ave., reckless operation, $25 fine; Amy Downey, 53, Napoleon, failure to control, $25 fine.
Scottie Rivera, 35, Napoleon, criminal trespass, $50 fine, five days jail; attempted theft, dismissed.
Mathew Dewitt, 35, Wauseon, endangering children, $50 fine, 30 days jail; assault, 30 days jail.
David Kinney, 22, Napoleon, speed, $75 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
