Napoleon Municipal Court

Brookeann Rosebrook, 40, Holgate, arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct, found guilty. Rosebrook was ordered to pay $62.50 fine plus court costs.

Phillip Rinehart, 66, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct — dismissed. Defendant taxed $90 court costs.

